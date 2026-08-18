TAXILA, August 18: Images of the suspects who allegedly opened fire on TikToker Shamsoo Bibi, killing her and seriously injuring her sister, have surfaced, ARY News reported.

Police released CCTV images showing the two armed suspects fleeing on a motorcycle without a number plate. Both suspects were wearing helmets to conceal their identities.

Rawalpindi police said important clues about the suspects have been obtained through Safe City and other CCTV footage, as well as modern technology.

Earlier, police detained four people, including two alleged facilitators of the main suspects in Shamsoo Bibi murder case and shifted them to an undisclosed location for questioning.

The incident took place two days ago when two motorcycle-borne suspects opened fire on Shamsoo Bibi’s vehicle near a petrol pump. She was shot in the neck and died at the scene, while her 15-year-old sister, Asma, was seriously injured after the vehicle went out of control and collided with another vehicle.

According to the FIR, Shamsoo Bibi received an alleged phone call from a man identified as Kashif alias Kashi on August 14, asking her to come outside her home immediately.

She later left home in a car with her 15-year-old sister Asma and brother Naimatullah. Shortly afterwards, two unidentified motorcycle riders opened fire on their vehicle near a petrol pump.

Shamsoo Bibi’s father, Fazal Sahibzada, said he reached THQ Hospital Taxila, where he identified his daughter’s body in the mortuary.

Police officials said the main suspects would be arrested soon and brought to justice.