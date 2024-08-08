Imam Masjid-e-Nabawi arrives in Pakistan on seven-day visit

The prayer leader of Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH), Dr. Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair on Thursday arrived in Pakistan for a seven-day official visit.

On his arrival at the Islamabad International Airport, he was warmly welcomed by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Secretary of Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider and other officials.

During his visit, the Imam of Masjid Al-Nabawi will lead the Friday prayers at Faisal Mosque,” the statement added.

“Dr. Salah bin Muhammad Al-Budair will also meet with the president, prime minister and other leaders in the country.”He is also scheduled to meet with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and other prominent leaders.

In addition, the Imam would hold meetings with Pakistani religious scholars.

Minister Salik said this visit would further strengthen the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and promote religious and cultural cooperation between the two nations.