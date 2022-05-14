Iman Aly reveals her ‘special gift’ from father

Actor Iman Aly said no one tries to prank her for she has inherited a stare (Balochi ghori) which was passed on to her by late actor-father Abid Ali.

She made the statement while speaking on a talk show on a private news channel.

Iman Aly said people approach celebrities and ask them to wave at the camera. She claimed of it did not happen to her.

The actor added people can have fun with her but no one can prank her thanks to the stare when it comes to being in a serious situation.

Earlier, the celebrity came as a guest on the ARY Digital talk show “Ghabrana Naheen Hai” hosted by Vasay Chaudhry. She said she does not believe the compliments she gets about her looks.

He sarcastically asked her if she has tried changing her mirror, to which she said that she has not tried to change her mirror but she might have to change her camera.

She said she never takes her selfies as she does not look good in them.

Iman Aly has a huge following on social media with millions of Instagram followers. She takes to the picture and video-sharing social media platform for sharing visuals.

She has also proved her mettle in many hit serials and movies.

It is pertinent to mention that Iman Aly tied the knot with Babar Bhatti back in February 2019 in an intimate affair attended by friends and family in Lahore.

