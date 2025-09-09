PTI founder, Bushra Bibi granted extension in interim bail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad District and Sessions Court extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi in seven cases.

The bail pleas were heard by Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka. The court extended Imran Khan’s bail in cases related to May 9 riots, attempted murder, and protest charges until October 7.

Similarly, Bushra Bibi’s interim bail in the Toshakhana fake receipts case was also extended until October 7.

However, the court did not announce a verdict on her other bail pleas.

Arguments on Imran Khan’s bail applications could not be concluded during the hearing.

The judge remarked that a consolidated decision would be issued on the bail applications of both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

Multiple cases have been registered against the PTI founder at police stations including Tarnol, Karachi Company, Kohsar, and others.

It is to be noted here that the PTI founder and his wife were given jail sentences by Rawalpindi accountability court Judge Nasir Javed Rana in the case, known as Al-Qadir Trust case or £190 million case.

The court also imposed fines of Rs 1 million and Rs500,000 on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, respectively.