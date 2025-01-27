PTI founder, Bushra Bibi challenge conviction in £190 million case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi challenged the accountability court’s £190 million case verdict in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday, ARY News reported.

The former prime minister and his wife filed their petition through advocate Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry, seeking to declare the January 17 verdict null and void.

The petitioners sought the acquittal of Imran Khan who was handed a 14-year jail term and his wife Bushra Bibi who was jailed for seven years in the case.

In their petition, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi accused the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of misusing its powers to convict them in the £190 million case.

According to the PTI founder, the accountability court announced the verdict in a haste without a complete investigation into the case.

Read more: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi convicted in £190m Al-Qadir Trust case

Imran Khan alleged that the NAB did not acquire the Al-Qadir Trust case deed and also did not include the UK’s NCA in the investigations.

The PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi also claimed that the prosecution failed to present evidence of corruption against them in the £190 million case.

It is to be noted here that the PTI founder and his wife were given jail sentences by Rawalpindi accountability court Judge Nasir Javed Rana in the case, known as Al-Qadir Trust case or £190 million case.

The court also imposed fines of Rs 1 million and Rs500,000 on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, respectively.

The accountability court also ordered to take Al-Qadir University into government custody.