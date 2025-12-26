Imani Dia Smith passes away at the age of 25

The former Broadway child star Imani Dia Smith, has passed away due to a tragic incident, at the age of 25.

According to TMZ, the actress died after being fatally stabbed. In a press release from Middlesex County officials in New Jersey, Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan confirmed that Smith’s body was discovered on Sunday, December 21, inside a home in Edison, New Jersey, with multiple stab wounds.

She was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where she was later pronounced dead.

In further development, authorities alleged that Smith was murdered by her boyfriend, Jordan D. Jackson-Small, who has been taken into custody and charged in connection with her death.

Jackson-Small reportedly been charged with first-degree murder, along with several additional offences, including endangering the welfare of a child and multiple weapons-related charges linked to the incident. Smith’s family has also launched a GoFundMe page announcing her passing.

In the statement, they wrote, “It is with a tragic and heavy heart that we share the loss of my niece, Imani Dia Smith, who was senselessly killed by her boyfriend on the morning of Sunday, December 21st, just ahead of Christmas”.

The statement further revealed the details, “Imani was only 25 years old. She leaves behind a 3-year-old son, her parents, her two younger siblings, and an extended family, friends, and community who loved her so very much”.

Imani Dia Smith, who portrayed Young Nala in Broadway’s The Lion King from September 2011 to 2012, is survived by her three-year-old son.