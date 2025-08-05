IMF advises autonomy to Auditor General of Pakistan’s Office

ISLAMABAD: The IMF in its report on governance has suggested changes in the legal framework to provide autonomy to the office of the Auditor General of Pakistan.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has dispatched its report on the Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment to the Ministry of Finance.

The IMF in its report has advised to the FBR to control corruption and address the tax complications.

The monetary fund has demanded ban over budget adjustment for supplementary grants without permission from the Parliament. “The finance ministry should improve its budget process,” the IMF suggested in its governance and corruption diagnostic assessment.

The lending institution has summoned a report from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) over the strategy for reducing advance taxes, additional withholding tax and special regime.

The IMF has urged in its report for limiting tax exemptions on investment in different sectors.

The monetary fund has asked for separating the taxation policy from the FBR and summoned an implementation report on targets from the economic team by May 2026.

The IMF has dispatched report after reviewing governance challenges and corruption threats in six fundamental state functions.

An IMF mission in April this year held talks with 30 departments for bringing improvement in their performance.

The monetary fund’s governance assessment team had also held a meeting with the Chief Justice of Pakistan in February this year.