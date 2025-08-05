web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

IMF advises autonomy to Auditor General of Pakistan’s Office

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The IMF in its report on governance has suggested changes in the legal framework to provide autonomy to the office of the Auditor General of Pakistan.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has dispatched its report on the Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment to the Ministry of Finance.

The IMF in its report has advised to the FBR to control corruption and address the tax complications.

The monetary fund has demanded ban over budget adjustment for supplementary grants without permission from the Parliament. “The finance ministry should improve its budget process,” the IMF suggested in its governance and corruption diagnostic assessment.

The lending institution has summoned a report from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) over the strategy for reducing advance taxes, additional withholding tax and special regime.

The IMF has urged in its report for limiting tax exemptions on investment in different sectors.

The monetary fund has asked for separating the taxation policy from the FBR and summoned an implementation report on targets from the economic team by May 2026.

The IMF has dispatched report after reviewing governance challenges and corruption threats in six fundamental state functions.

An IMF mission in April this year held talks with 30 departments for bringing improvement in their performance.

The monetary fund’s governance assessment team had also held a meeting with the Chief Justice of Pakistan in February this year.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.