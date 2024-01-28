IMF advises Pakistan to bring other social support programs with BISP

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged Pakistan to introduce other social support mechanisms along with the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The IMF in a statement said that Pakistan should take more steps for extending social protection to the weaker classes. “Pakistan should take consistent efforts to run the social assistance programme,” IMF stated.

“The protected electricity and gas tariff slabs should remain continue,” the monetary fund advised.

“In current fiscal year the targets of health and education expenditures were achieved in September, but the caretaker government could not attain the December target owing to limited capability,” IMF stated.

The lender has urged the next elected government to continue social security expenditures till the end of the ongoing financial year.

The IMF lauded the BISP for its best mechanism to extend prompt support adding that the program still has capacity for further improvement.