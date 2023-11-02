IMF appreciates Pakistan’s commitments to meet targets

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief, Nathan Porter here on Thursday appreciated the government’s commitment to meeting the first Quarter targets and commended its efforts and measures taken in some critical areas, ARY News reported.

During a meeting with Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, the IMF Mission Chief underscored the importance of continuation of these efforts for staying on track for economic stability of the country.

Earlier, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar welcomed the delegation and shared progress on the Standby Arrangement (SBA), according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

The Minister briefed the Mission on fiscal measures being taken by the government to improve the economic situation.

The meeting also included discussions on comprehensive reforms and measures undertaken by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the government’s strategies to address the circular debt issue.

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar expressed her appreciation for the continued support and assistance of IMF and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working closely with the fund to ensure successful completion of the SBA and achieve the economic objectives.

The meeting was attended by IMF Resident Representative Ms. Esther Perez Ruiz, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jamil Ahmed, Chairman FBR, Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Secretary Finance, members of IMF delegation, and senior officers from the Finance Division.