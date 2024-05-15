IMF ‘asks’ Pakistan for privatisation of national entities

ISLAMABAD: The talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a fresh loan are underway in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The IMF mission during talks expressed ‘concern’ over the increasing losses of the government-owned entities and summoned a fresh report regarding current losses, the sources said.

The Pakistani authorities assured the IMF mission of submission of the latest report within two days as the Central Monitoring Unit in the finance ministry is working on the report.

The IMF has reportedly asked Pakistan to take steps for privatization of the government-owned enterprises.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation is currently in Pakistan as Islamabad is interested in taking another programme from the international lender to address the finance shortage.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced to privatise all state-owned enterprises except for strategically important entities.

Chairing a review meeting on matters related to the Ministry of Privatization and Privatization Commission in Islamabad, the prime minister said apart from strategic state-owned enterprises, all other enterprises, whether profitable or loss-making, will be privatised.

In the meeting, the privatisation ministry and the Privatisation Commission presented a roadmap for the Privatisation Program 2024-29.