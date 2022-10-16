IMF assures Pakistan of its full support

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has assured its full support to Pakistan after the federal government requested it for more policy support due to the devastating floods, ARY News reported.

According to details, the finance ministry has issued a statement on the recent visit of Ishaq Dar to the US in which he held meetings the IMF and the WB.

Finance Minister calls for greater policy support from IMF & multilateral donors. Addressing meeting of *MENAP* (Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan) Ministers of Finance and Central Bank Governors with the Managing Director IMF Kristalina Georgieva. (1/2)… — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) October 16, 2022

The statement said that during the visit, the government requested the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for more policy support due to the floods on which the international lender assured Pakistan of its full support.

The statement said that the MD of the IMF assured Pakistan of full cooperation.

Finance minister Ishaq Dar thanked the IMF MD for his sentiments, saying that he was determined to complete the loan program despite the challenges faced.

Earlier, the finance minister met with Vicky Ford, UK Minister of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Ishaq Dar thanked the UK government for financial support and assistance to meet the challenges posed by floods, which devastated the north and south of Pakistan leading to the deaths of over 1,400 persons while displacing millions.

