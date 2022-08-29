IMF deal: Shaukat Tarin’s leaked audio surfaces

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin’s telephonic conversation with Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari has come to light on Monday.

According to details, in this conversation, Shaukat Tarin has allegedly asked Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari to withdraw from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) deal.

In the leaked audio, Shaukat Tarin allegedly told the provincial finance minister that a commitment of Rs750 billion was given to the IMF which you all have signed, now you have to say that the commitment given was before the flood situation which has crippled the country including Punjab.

Read more: IMF executive board meets today to release Pakistan’s loan

During this conversation, Shaukat Tarin allegedly was found instructing Punjab finance minister that now you have to say that the province has to spend a lot of money for the rehabilitation of flood-affectees and the earlier commitment for the IMF deal cannot be fulfilled.

In the alleged leaked call, Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari can be heard saying “yes” to Shaukat Tarin

The PTI leader in this conversation further said that we all will assert pressure on them.

It may be noted that a crucial meeting of the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be held today for approving the release of a loan tranche of US$1.17 billion for Pakistan.

Comments