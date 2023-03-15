IMF deal within a few days, says PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be finalised within a few days as the government had accepted even the “toughest” conditions put by the global lender, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, talking to the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), said that joint efforts were being made by the government’s economic team as well as other national institutions for the deal with the lender.

Shehbaz said that at the time of assuming office, he was unaware of the conditions that his predecessor, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, had agreed with the IMF. Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan backed out of those conditions to undermine Pakistan in the world as well as among global institutions.

“This is why the IMF is making us accept those conditionalities and seeking their implementation. No doubt, these conditions have burdened the common man,” he commented.

‘Pakistan to seek US help’

Following the delay in the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan has decided to seek US help for the revival of the stalled loan programme, it emerged.

Sources within the Finance Ministry familiar with the development said that the incumbent government has decided to seek Washington’s help as the majority of the demands of the fund have been completed. “There is no need for further delay in the staff-level agreement.”

They further say Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will talk with the US envoy this week. It has been leanrt that there are chances of a staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the IMF this week.

Comments