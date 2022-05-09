‘IMF delays meeting with Pakistan, seeks hike in petrol, diesel prices’

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson on finance Muzzammil Aslam on Monday claimed that the IMF has deferred meeting with Pakistan authorities for release of US$1 billion tranche until May 18 and is demanding a hike in petrol and diesel prices, ARY NEWS reported.

Muzzammil Aslam while sharing a news report claimed that the IMF mission is not scheduled to visit Pakistan on May 10 and instead wanted the government to raise prices of petrol, diesel and electricity ahead of staff-level talks.

“If prices are raised then IMF delegation could meet Pakistani authorities in Doha from May 18,” he said, adding that the international lender wanted excessive taxes on common man in the next budget.

He further claimed that the government will also not receive any funds from friendly countries.

IMF کا وفد پاکستان کو اب 10 مئ نہیں آرہا اور صرف اس صورت میں 18 مئی کو Doha میں ملے گا، اگر حکومت پٹرول، ڈیزل، بجلی کی قیمتیں بڑھائے اور آئندہ بجٹ میں عام آدمی پر ٹیکس کی بھرمار کریں۰ دوست ممالک کا فلحال کوئ ارادہ نہیں امپورٹڈ گورنمنٹ کو مدد دینے کا۰ https://t.co/dJEwSD1jyc — Muzzammil Aslam (@MuzzammilAslam3) May 9, 2022



Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has agreed with International Monetary Funds’ (IMF) recommendations to reduce fuel subsidies phase-wise.

Miftah Ismail had held a meeting with the executive directors of the Fund in Washington for the revival of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Sources say that the finance minister hinted to carry forward the IMF program and agreed to curb subsidies on the fuel and electricity phase-wise. Meanwhile, the IMF said it has no objection to the Income Support Programme and added Pakistan can continue subsidies for the marginalised section of the society.

The IMF has also shown its consent to the continuation of the Sehat Card scheme, the sources said.

