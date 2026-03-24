IMF demands timely privatization of Hesco, Sepco

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has stepped up privatization process of Hesco and Sepco after IMF demands timely completion of the process, sources said.

The government has directed the financial advisers of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) to complete their targets within time.

The government had appointed financial advisers for the sell-off of Hesco and Sepco in November 2025, according to sources.

Under the agreement, financial advisers asked to carry out detailed due diligence, market sounding and investor outreach. The advisers would have to assist the commission in structuring, marketing and executing a transparent and competitive bidding process, in line with the government’s privatization framework and applicable rules.

The financial advisers have completed the inspection the two power distribution companies and various phases with regard to the due diligence report.

The advisers have been directed to finalize their reports with regard to the privatization of the power companies, sources said.

Sources said that the Sukkur Electric Power Company’s transmission losses are around 35 per cent. “The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged for the need of an immediate rehabilitation and privatization of the Sepco and Hesco”.

“According to a finance ministry report the Sepcto losses enhanced by Rs 30 billion until the end of the Year 2024,” sources said.

A report on SOEs describes the volume of the losses of Hesco have soared to 488 billion rupees until the end of year 2024, sources added.