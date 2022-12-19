IMF ‘dissatisfied’ with Ishaq Dar, seeks increase in petroleum levy

ISLAMABAD: ‘Dissatisfied’ with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked Pakistan to jack up the levy on diesel, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The IMF has expressed ‘dissatisfaction’ over the policies of Ishaq Dar and presented more demands in front of Pakistan for the continuation of the current $7bn Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Sources having knowledge of the issue said that the IMF has asked Pakistan to increase the levy on diesel in January and February after which the govt has decided not to provide ‘full’ relief of downing prices of diesel in the international market to the masses.

Sources further say that Pakistan is in a pact with the IMF for an increase of the Rs50 petroleum levy.

The finance ministry sources said the levy on petroleum will be increased by Rs20 until February 2023.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif expressed the government’s resolve to complete the current $7bn Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme with the International Monetary Fund.

According to details, the prime minister expressed the resolve while chairing a high-level meeting in the Prime Minister’s House regarding the country’s economic situation.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and other relevant authorities.

