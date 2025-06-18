web analytics
IMF informed about no tax on agriculture in budget, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the IMF was informed that no tax will be imposed over agriculture in budget, ARY News reported.

Talking in federal cabinet meeting, Shehbaz Sharif thanked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over consenting to the issue.

Prime minister said that the government has decided to impose one percent tax on the six lacs to 1.2 million annual incomes.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the government employees’ salaries have been enhanced by 10 percent.

He said that the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) has been brought to 1,000 billion rupees.

He said that the fiscal space for the armed forces has been increased.

The PM also thanked the delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto for effectively representing Pakistan in the United States and Europe. He commended the delegation for wholehearted representation of Pakistan.

