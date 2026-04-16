IMF lauds Pakistan’s progress on economic reforms

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Ms. Kristalina Georgieva has appreciated Pakistan’s continued progress on economic reforms.

During her interaction with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, on the sidelines of the IMF–World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington DC, she noted that Pakistan’s strong implementation of its reform programme has contributed to maintaining macroeconomic stability and building investor confidence.

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Meanwhile, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with the senior leadership of Franklin Templeton in Washington, D.C.

The finance minister updated the delegation on the Government’s ongoing privatization programme. He also discussed the outsourcing of airports, including Islamabad, Karachi, and Sialkot, as well as the privatization of electricity distribution companies.

Earlier, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed the expected visit of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission next month for budget discussions, including key deliberations on taxation.

The finance minister held a meeting with Dan Katz, First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, on the sidelines of the World Bank–IMF Spring Meetings 2026, where discussions focused on programme continuity and the impact of external economic shocks.

During the meeting, Senator Aurangzeb expressed appreciation for the IMF team’s smooth handling of the third review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the second review under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).