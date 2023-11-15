IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter meets PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD: IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter and IMF Resident Representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Tuiz called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday.

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar reaffirmed government’s enduring commitment to the reform efforts agreed with the IMF aimed at stabilizing the Pakistan’s economy.

Speaking on the occasion, the IMF Mission Chief and Resident Representative apprised the caretaker prime minister of status of the negotiations held at the technical levels with the team of Pakistani government under the First Review of the Standby Agreement.

Porter acknowledged the efforts made by the Government of Pakistan in meeting the various program quarterly targets.

He stated that these efforts have resulted in positive conclusion of the technical level talks. He stated that both the teams have had extensive talks on various aspects of the Standby Agreement. He appreciated the role played by the Finance Minister and her team and Governor SBP along with his team in technical level talks.

PM Kakar thanked the IMF team for its ongoing work with the Pakistan and praised the leadership of the Minister for Finance and Revenue and the contribution of her team in taking the program forward.