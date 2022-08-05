IMF programme: COAS telephones Saudi, UAE authorities

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has telephoned the authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia to discuss the IMF programme.

Last week, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa telephoned US Deputy Secretary of State to help Pakistan secure an early dispersal of $1.2 billion in funds under an International Monetary Fund loan (IMF) programme.

UAE and Saudi Arabia’s authorities have assured COAS Bajwa of their full support for the early disposal of $1.2bn loan tranche.

It is pertinent to mention here, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa, last week, spoke by phone with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to seek help in accelerating loan revival process.

COAS Bajwa made an appeal for the White House and Treasury Department to push the IMF to immediately supply nearly $1.2 billion that Pakistan is due to receive under a resumed loan program.

It may be noted that the chief of army staff had been playing his role to take Pakistan out of the economic crunch situation and in the past, he had contacted Saudi Arabia, UAE, China and other friendly countries for the financial assistance.