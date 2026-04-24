IMF 'pushes' for strict rules on imported vehicles in Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reportedly demanded the introduction of the strictest procedures for imported vehicles in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Friday, citing well-placed sources.

According to sources in the Ministry of Industries and Production, from 1 July, strict standards and verification procedures will be implemented for vehicle imports.

The IMF has stated that Pakistan should not allow the import of vehicles that are substandard or fail to meet safety standards. It has also demanded that individuals who are non-filers or not registered for tax purposes should not be allowed to import vehicles.

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Sources said the IMF has issued various guidelines regarding vehicle imports in Pakistan, following which the Ministry of Industries and Production has formulated strict procedures.

Under the reported proposed framework, only companies holding a National Tax Number (NTN) will be allowed to import vehicles in Pakistan. Furthermore, only companies registered under the Companies Act 2017 will be permitted to import vehicles, while individuals and sole proprietorships will not be allowed to do so.

Importers of used vehicles will also be required to register with the Engineering Development Board (EDB).

Vehicles without an after-sales service network, genuine spare parts availability, or trained repair staff will not be allowed for import, according to the guidelines.

Commercial importers will be required to provide proof of after-sales service arrangements, availability of original spare parts, trained workforce, and modern diagnostic facilities for repair.

Before shipment, importers must submit pre-shipment inspection certificates confirming that the vehicles meet quality and environmental standards. Fitness and quality testing certificates will also be mandatory.

Post-shipment inspection certification will also be required after import.

Commercial importers will be bound to maintain a complete digital record of imported used vehicles, including engine number, chassis number, and vehicle identification details to ensure transparency.