19.9 C
Karachi
Friday, February 23, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

IMF says ready to work with Pakistan’s new govt

Jahanzaib Ali
By Jahanzaib Ali
|

TOP NEWS

Jahanzaib Ali
Jahanzaib Ali
The writer is a Washington-based journalist and author. He has been covering international politics and foreign policy for the last 15 years. He can be reached at [email protected] and tweets@JazzyARY.

NEW YORK: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed willingness to work with the new Pakistani government by ignoring the demand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder to hold an audit of the election results before approving any new loan for Islamabad.

“I’m not going to comment on ongoing political developments,” IMF’s Director Communications Julie Kozak said while addressing a press conference following former premier’s demand.

She further added that they “look forward to working with the new government on policies to ensure macroeconomic stability and prosperity for all of Pakistan’s citizens.”

Kozack said the lender brought total disbursements under the Standby Arrangement (SBA) to $1.9 billion, adding that the programme is “supporting the authority’s efforts to stabilise the economy and to, of course, with a strong focus on protecting the most vulnerable.”

Read more: Pakistan ‘achieves’ 25 of 26 targets set by IMF for second review

“This has been done through strict adherence to fiscal targets while also protecting the social safety net. It has been done by maintaining a tight monetary policy stance to control inflation and to continue to build up foreign exchange reserves,” she said.

The IMF’s statement came in response to the PTI founding chairman’s decision to write a letter to the global lender urging it to call for an audit of the February 8 election before it continues talks with Islamabad for a new loan programme.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.