IMF ‘seeks’ report on state-owned firms’ losses from Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has sought a report from Pakistan on the losses incurred by state-owned enterprises, sources told ARY News on Monday.

During the ongoing talks between the two sides as part of an economic review, the Finance Ministry asked the visiting Fund delegation for time till December 2023, according to sources.

The international lender was presented with a preliminary report on losses to government institutions, the sources added, but the report was ‘rejected’.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of the Central Monitoring Unit established regarding the losses of national institutions.

The government has assured the Fund that it will provide the new report soon.

Earlier to this development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demanded tax collection plan of Rs 6670 billion till June 2024 from Pakistan.

An IMF review mission reached Pakistan on Wednesday night to review the country’s economic performance during the first three months of the current fiscal year–from July to September.

The lender demanded a tax collection report of all sectors in its projection report.