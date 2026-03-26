IMF 'shares' MEFP with Pakistan for $1.2 bln tranche unlock

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has shared a draft of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) with Pakistan for unlocking of $1.2 bln tranche, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources

As per details, progress has been made towards securing a $1.2 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund, as virtual engagements between Pakistan and the Fund continue, according to sources within the Ministry of Finance Pakistan.

Sources indicate that a staff-level agreement is likely to be reached if alignment is achieved on data presented across nine tables within the MEFP. The draft will be finalised following consultations between the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank of Pakistan.

Further consultations will involve key institutions, including the Ministry of Energy Pakistan, Ministry of Petroleum Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue and the National Accountability Bureau, focusing on performance targets and policy commitments.

The MEFP will also cover regulatory bodies such as the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. In addition, input will be sought from the Auditor General of Pakistan, provincial administrations, and authorities overseeing agricultural income tax targets, the sources added.

The Ministry of Finance has shared the MEFP draft with all relevant ministries and divisions for feedback. Budget consultations between Pakistan and the IMF are expected to take place in the final week of April.

An IMF technical mission will assist in the preparation of the 2026–27 federal budget, which is expected to align with the Fund’s projections and targets. Officials from the Ministry of Finance, energy and petroleum ministries, the Federal Board of Revenue, and the State Bank will take part in the process.

Sources further revealed that an IMF delegation is expected to visit Pakistan towards the end of next month and remain in the country until mid-May for detailed budget negotiations.