IMF staff to talk with Pakistan over targeted subsidies: Esther Pérez Ruiz

International Monetary Fund (IMF) resident representative Esther Pérez Ruiz has said that they want to discuss targeted subsidies for deserving classes in their 9th review under the EFF, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News the IMF representative said that as part of the 9th review under the EFF, remote discussions continue between IMF staff and the Pakistani authorities over policies to reprioritise and better target support toward humanitarian and rehabilitation needs. She added that accelerating reform efforts to preserve macroeconomic and fiscal sustainability, including continuing financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners is their goal.

Esther added that the timely finalization of the recovery plan is essential to support the discussions, along with continuing financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners.

