IMF team in Pakistan to discuss governance reforms, anti-corruption

ISLAMABAD: A team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been on Pakistan’s visit to discuss governance reforms and strengthening the anti-corruption mechanism.

The IMF mission that arrived in Islamabad on Feb 6, expected to stay here up to February 14.

The Ministry of Law will brief the IMF team with regard to legislation to curb corruption, sources said.

The mission will also be briefed about enforcement of FATF targets. The IMF delegation will hold meetings with the officials of NAB, judiciary, various institutions and ministries.

The anti-corruption and anti-money laundering measures are also conditions for the seven billion dollars bailout package for Pakistan.

The IMF team likely to meet the officials of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan and the Supreme Court. The independence of judiciary and the mechanism of the appointment of judges likely to be discussed in the meeting.

The IMF mission’s visit meant to review the rule of law, anti-graft and anti-money laundering measures.

Sources said that to look into the independence of judiciary has also been the mandate of the delegation.

The IMF’s review mission is expected to come to Islamabad probably in February for holding talks for the first review of the 7 billion dollars bailout package.