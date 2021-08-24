IMF thanks PM Imran Khan for safe evacuation of its staff from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva has Tuesday expressed her recognition of Pakistan’s efforts “at the highest levels” to ensure a safe evacuation of its staff from Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover, ARY News reported.

In a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kristalina Georgieva said Pakistan’s efforts “were absolutely critical to the safe and swift evacuation of IMF staff and their families from Afghanistan”.

“My heartfelt thanks to Imran Khan for Pakistan’s exceptional assistance in very difficult circumstances!”

Pertinent to mention that earlier yesterday, Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said very few embassies are functioning in Kabul after the Taliban seized control of war-ravaged Afghanistan.

“Perhaps five embassies are working in Kabul and Pakistan’s embassy is one of those,” FM Qureshi said at a press conference in Islamabad.

By and large, there is calm in Kabul but Kabul airport faces pressure with thousands of people stranded there struggling to fly out of the country, he added.