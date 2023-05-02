IMF to finalise staff level agreement after budget 2023-24: Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD: The former finance minister Miftah Ismail said that the IMF will finalize the staff level agreement after reviewing the Budget in June, ARY News reported.

He added that the budget documents will be first sent to International Monetary Fund and if the budget is approved then the staff level agreement will be finalized.

The federal government earlier started preparations for the budget 2023-24 in which conditions forwarded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are likely to be implemented.

Read more: IMF CONDITIONS LIKELY TO BE IMPLEMENTED IN BUDGET 2023-24

Sources privy to the development said the budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 will be the ‘toughest’ budget in the country’s history. The mini-budget might be merged with the budget 2023-24.

With the merger of the mini budget in the federal government, the masses will be overburned with taxes worth Rs 680 billion. The tax relief for the protected class is also considered to be tighter.

Tax income will be increased in the FY2023-24 budget with regard to the inflation, the sources said.

Comments