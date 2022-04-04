IMF to ‘continue supporting Pakistan once new govt is formed’

ISLAMABAD: Amidst political turmoil in the country, especially after the dissolution of the National Assembly following the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday that it would continue to support Pakistan once “a new government is formed” in the country.

In a statement, the Washington-based lender said it will engage in policies to “promote macroeconomic stability, and enquire about intentions vis-a-vis programme engagement”.

The Fund clarified that there was no concept of suspension within the IMF programmes.

Earlier, former finance minister Shaukat Tarin had dismissed reports that talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for seventh review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility program had failed.

In an informal discussion with journalists, Tarin denied that talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the resumption of $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) have failed.

“The talks have successfully ended and we are waiting for their [IMF] decision,” he said while replying to a question asked by journalist.

