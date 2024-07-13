web analytics
Saturday, July 13, 2024
IMF's 'tough conditions' hindered budget relief: Chairman FBR

Web Desk
By Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Zubair Tiwana revealed that the government had planned to provide relief in the budget 2024-25 but the efforts were hindered by the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) ‘tough conditions’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

During a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance, the FBR Chairman Zubair Towana explained that while there was a desire to offer relief, the IMF did not agree to these measures.

He highlighted the IMF’s reluctance to extend relief to the salaried class and cited a lack of trust during negotiations as a significant barrier.

The IMF’s mistrust stemmed from previous instances where reforms were not implemented in a timely manner.

Towana also mentioned that there was no intention to increase taxes on electricity bills, but the ‘tough conditions’ imposed by the IMF left no options for the government.

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

