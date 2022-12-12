‘immediate election’ is only solution for economic crisis, Imran Khan

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Monday, described the country’s economic situation as ‘terrible’ saying the only solution to overcome this ‘terrible’ economic situation is an immediate election, ARY News reported.

While speaking through video link after meeting economic experts, the PTI chief said that conducting general elections at the earliest is the only solution to overcome the economic crisis. “we can never control the economic situation until we have political stability in the country,” he added.

Imran Khan said “it is my duty to aware the nation of the economic situation of Pakistan, the whole nation should know where we are going.” and maintained that everyone is equally responsible for not raising their voice against the ruling coalition.

The PTI chief said Pakistan has never had such a bad situation as it is today, The country’s situation is affecting its nation as well as institutions, meanwhile, calling out media houses to be aware and educate the nation about the economical facts and figures.

Imran Khan maintained that it was during the current rulers’ past reigns that Pakistan was mired in international debt. He added that today, Pakistan doesn’t only have to pay loans but also the interest that comes up with it.

Addressing the nation, Chairman PTI said, domestic exports are falling drastically, on the other hand, we lack investments from other countries, Credit risk rating was five percent during the PTI government and has come down to 100 percent today.

Imran Khan while addressing the nation called out all stakeholders to think about Pakistan. “The judiciary also has an important role to play in this situation. Business in Pakistan is being destroyed. Surprisingly, the business community is still silent.”

