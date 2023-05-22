Immense pressure on politicians leaving PTI, claims Omar Ayub Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Omar Ayub Khan claimed that there is intense pressure on the politicians who are leaving the PTI, ARY News reported on Monday.

While talking in ARY News program “Aitraaz Hai,” Omar Ayub Khan stated that PTI workers are still committed to the party’s ideology.

He said that those who are leaving the party are under intense pressure, and Imran Khan has also said not to criticize them. Various politicians and PTI leaders are leaving the party under ‘compulsion and pressure’.

In response to a question, he said that it is a fact that elections must take place in the country, but it is yet to be unearthed when it will be held. As a political worker, one should not lose hope. At the moment, due to the economic situation, people will reject PDM leaders in general elections.

Omar Ayub Khan backed the PTI chief’s decision to dissolve the provincial assemblies, said that the dissolution of assemblies was done to ensure elections in the country, and PTI’s decision to dissolve the assemblies was correct.

READ: PTI KARACHI PRESIDENT AFTAB SIDDIQUI QUIT PARTY AND POLITICS

PTI leader Omar Ayub said that PTI want to return to the National Assembly, but the government has ill intentions. The government will definitely create obstacles to PTI’s return to the assembly.

He said that PTI Chief Imran Khan arrest from the premises of the court was a try to flouted the constitution and the law. He demanded interior minister, interior secretary and Chairman NAB to resign or seek forgiveness from the nation.

Regarding the overthrow of the PTI government, Omar Ayub said that, the former COAS Qamar Bajwa openly admitted that Imran Khan’s government was overthrown on the basis of his will.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He added that the Under Secretary of State for the United States of America had given the cipher, and there was a discussion in the Security Committee that the cipher from the United States is a fact. The PDM conspired and overthrew Imran Khan’s government.

Regarding sending PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif out of the country, he revealed that when Nawaz Sharif was seriously ill, his reports were changed and on the basis of those reports the then Prime Minister Imran Khan allowed Nawaz Sharif to leave the country on humanitarian grounds.