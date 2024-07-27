Immigration office with latest tech established at Lahore Airport

LAHORE: The Scandline Immigration Control Office, equipped with state-of-the-art forensic and IT equipment, has been established at Lahore Airport, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Director of Lahore Zone, Sarfaraz Khan, was given a comprehensive briefing on the modern equipment installed in the immigration office, which was established in collaboration with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD).

This new office aims to significantly enhance the ability to screen for fake, suspicious, and illegal documents, as well as to bolster efforts against illegal immigration and human trafficking at the airport.

The latest equipment allows for detailed checks on the features of passports and visas, improving the detection of counterfeit documents.

The Director of FIA emphasized that the modern tools will also play a critical role in preventing human trafficking, ensuring that all immigration protocols are strictly adhered to and that any attempts at human trafficking are swiftly thwarted.