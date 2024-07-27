web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, July 27, 2024
- Advertisement -

Immigration office with latest tech established at Lahore Airport

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

LAHORE: The Scandline Immigration Control Office, equipped with state-of-the-art forensic and IT equipment, has been established at Lahore Airport, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Director of Lahore Zone, Sarfaraz Khan, was given a comprehensive briefing on the modern equipment installed in the immigration office, which was established in collaboration with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD).

Immigration office, latest equipments, established, Lahore Airport

This new office aims to significantly enhance the ability to screen for fake, suspicious, and illegal documents, as well as to bolster efforts against illegal immigration and human trafficking at the airport.

The latest equipment allows for detailed checks on the features of passports and visas, improving the detection of counterfeit documents.

The Director of FIA emphasized that the modern tools will also play a critical role in preventing human trafficking, ensuring that all immigration protocols are strictly adhered to and that any attempts at human trafficking are swiftly thwarted.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.