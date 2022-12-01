‘Immoral’ audio of THQ Sahiwal hospital’s doctors leaked

SAHIWAL: An ‘immoral’ audio of Medical Superintendent (MS) and Lady Doctor of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in Sahiwal about a patient has been leaked, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the health department – while taking notice of the audio leak – suspected MS Dr Kifayatullah, Woman Medical Officer (WMO) Dr Sidra Ramzan and fired Dr Asma Mumtaz.

In a statement, the Health Department pointed out that the action was taken on ‘immoral and abusive’ audio of MS Dr Kifayatullah and other medical staff regarding the patient.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has also constituted a three-member team for the inquiry under the PEEDA Act, 2006. Additional Secretary Admin will be convener while Additional Secretary Technical and Deputy Secretary will be Admin Members.

The statement, quoting Dr Irshad Ahmed, said that the inhuman behavior of doctors towards patients was ‘reprehensible’.

