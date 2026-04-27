Important decision taken to make passport system most modern

ISLAMABAD: Significant progress has been made in the digitalization of the national passport system, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Passport Department, the Director General (DG) of Immigration and Passports chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to oversee the digitalization process.

During the session, it was decided that the latest technology would be integrated to enhance passport facilities and improve the overall experience for citizens.

The spokesperson added that the DG issued directives to further accelerate the passport issuance process while ensuring maximum transparency.

These upgrades aim to eliminate delays and streamline the application workflow through modern digital solutions.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) has restored previously annulled provisions of the Passport and Immigration Rules, reinstating the Pakistan government’s authority to place citizens’ names on the Passport Control List.

With the revival of these provisions, the court has also restored the government’s power to declare citizens’ passports inactive.

The court suspended a prior ruling by the Lahore High Court and admitted the government’s appeal for hearing. A two-member bench headed by Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi issued notices to the parties involved.

During the proceedings, Justice Rizvi questioned whether the case pertained to individuals travelling illegally abroad.

The Additional Attorney General informed the court that a citizen, Farhan Ali, had travelled illegally to Iran and was later deported. His name was subsequently placed on the Passport Control List due to unlawful actions.

Counsel Aamir Rehman argued that the inclusion of the citizen’s name on the list and the deactivation of his passport had been challenged.

Justice Rizvi further inquired whether the individual had personally attempted to travel abroad or was involved in sending others to Italy in exchange for money. He also questioned what investigation had been conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency.

The Additional Attorney General responded that no information had yet been obtained from the FIA in this regard.

It was noted that the Lahore High Court had earlier declared Rules 3 and 10 of the Passport and Immigration Rules null and void. However, the Constitutional Court has now suspended that verdict and adjourned the hearing indefinitely.