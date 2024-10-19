Impressive passing out ceremony of cadets held at Kakul

Passing out parade of cadets of 150th PMA Long Course, 69th Integrated Course, 24th Lady Cadet Course and 36th Technical Graduate Course was held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul on Saturday.

The Cadets from several friendly countries including Iraq, Jordan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Palestine, Sudan and Yemen were also graduated from Pakistan Military Academy. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCsSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza graced the occasion as chief guest and reviewing dignitary of the parade.

The CJCsSC reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets. The coveted Sword of Honor was awarded to Battalion Senior Under Officer Abdullah Afzal of 150th PMA Long Course.

The President’s Gold Medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Babar Ullah Aman of 150th PMA Long Course. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal to Friendly Country Senior Under Officer Kshitij Gurung of 150th PMA Long Course from Nepal. Chief of Army Staff Cane was awarded to Course Junior Under Officer Muhammad Umar Sheraz of 36th Technical Graduate Course.

Commandant’s Canes were awarded to Course Junior Under Officer Muhammad Suleman of 69th Integrated Course and Course Under Officer Pakeeza Yaqoob of 24th Lady Cadet Course.