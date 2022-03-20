Improved economy: ‘Pakistan jumps 7 points at world happiness index’

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Sunday said that Pakistan has jumped up seven points at world happiness index that shows improved economic conditions of the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a press briefing in Islamabad, he said factors counted in the world happiness index shows Pakistan has performed better in GDP, life expectancy level, generosity, social protection programs and perception of corruption.

“Due to several economic measures of PTI government, our current account deficit has reduced to just 545 million dollars that was more than 20 billion dollars before we came into power,” he was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan.

He shared that the country’s imports are decreasing while exports including services exports have increased manifold besides large scale manufacturing also witnessing 8.2 percent growth.

He expressed hope that the overall growth rate of the country will be above five at the end of current fiscal year.

Previously, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin shared a cost of living index highlighting how Pakistan is least costly among 139 countries globally.

Taking to Twitter, Shaukat Tarin shared the cost of living index graph showing Pakistan as the least costly country, ranking last out of 139 countries being assessed for their living expenses.

He shared that a four-member family would need Rs171,783 for their living expense-minus rent- in Pakistan, a 71.52 percent lower expense than a family would require in the United States.

Pakistan ranks least costly among 139 countries of the world. pic.twitter.com/ANgh8BQAlN — Shaukat Tarin (@shaukat_tarin) February 20, 2022

