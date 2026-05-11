Imran Abbas gets online trolled over new gym pics

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has once again faced a wave of backlash and trolling on social media following the release of new fitness photos.

Known for both his acting prowess and his commitment to fitness, the actor recently shared gym pictures with a caption claiming they showcased “real fitness” rather than artificial intelligence (AI). However, the response from social media users was mixed.

Many netizens mocked the actor’s physique. One user wrote, “I suggest you use AI for yourself; it might look better.” Another commented, “Brother, leave it; you don’t have that [physique],” while a third fan noted, “Imran Abbas has been in the news so much lately for AI-generated posts that it’s now difficult to believe these photos are real.” One commenter even compared him to Bollywood star Salman Khan, stating that the only “real body” in the industry belongs to Salman.

On the other hand, many fans lauded the actor for maintaining his “smart” physique and handsome looks throughout his career.

Imran Abbas remains one of Pakistan’s most popular stars, having proved his talent in numerous hit drama serials.