Imran Abbas recalls last meeting with Dr Arfa Sayeda in emotional tribute following her death

Imran Abbas has paid an emotional tribute to Pakistan’s most influential educationists and social reformers Dr. Arfa Sayeda Zehra following her sad demise.

The renowned educationist, intellectual, and literary figure passed away in Lahore at age 83 on Monday, November 10.

Now, the Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has taken to her Instagram account to pay a heartfelt tribute to her.

The Noor ul Ain star recalled his last meeting with Dr. Arfa at the breakfast table in Dubai where she was unable to eat.

“I fed her porridge with my own hands, though she kept refusing — exactly the way my mother did in her final days when she had stopped eating. I felt a strange dread at that moment, an unexplainable fear, as if something was about to happen,” he shared.

Imran Abbas went on to express, “I took her back to her room in her wheelchair and prayed to God to bless her with long life and good health. But today, as she has left this world, it feels as though we’ve lost a truly precious gem — a rare pearl.”

Imran Abbas went on to expert his heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Arfa for her “rare and beautiful words” that will remain a “guiding light in our lives.”

“Rest in peace Dr. Syeda Arifa…. Beshuk “Inna Lillahe Wa Inna Elehe Rajeoon,” he added.

According to a statement by her niece, Dr Arfa will be buried in her family graveyard, Cavalry Ground, Lahore, tomorrow.