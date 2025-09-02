PTI founder committed to Legal route for release: Barrister Gohar

Rawalpindi: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has said that founding chairman of the party clearly stated that he will be released from the captivity through legal means instead of any deal, Ary News reported.

Barrister Gohar was talking to media after his meeting with founding chairman of the party Imran Khan in Adyala Jail on Tuesday along with Zaheer Abbass Chaudhry.

Detailing the conversation with Imran Khan, Barrister Gohar apprised that the founding chairman has clearly said that he will be discharged from the prison by legal means without any deal.

He informed that the PTI founder told to him that he tried for dialogue for three years, addingthat talks should be aimed at resolving political problems and for democracy.

He apprised that Imran Khan praised the party decision of boycotting the by-election stating that the boycotting the by-election should be our decision.

Gohar informed to him that the party in consensus decided to boycott the by-elections. He also stated to Imran Khan that all the PTI members of the assembly tendered their resignations from the standing committees.

Whereas Imran Khan directed all who resigned from the standing committees return back their vehicles, drivers, keys as well, Gohar said.

Gohar informed further that the founding chairman said “Our decision is firm and we will not withdraw the resignations.”

He apprised that Imran Khan has given a responsibility to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Ameen Gandapur to hold rallies or political gatherings in September whenever the CM wants.

Moreover, he said that there is need of construction of new dams in the country but it also needs consensus while he stressed that the new dams should be constructed in Pakistan, however, there is need of consensus for it.

He said that Imran Khan lauded his speeches conducted in the National Assembly yesterday and a day earlier.

He apprised that Imran Khan is completely healthy and energetic.