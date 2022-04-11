Imran Ismail announces to resign as Governor Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday announced that he will resign from his post as soon as Shehbaz Sharif becomes PM, ARY News reported.

Imran Ismail, a long-time PTI loyalist, announced his decision in a video message soon after former PM Imran Khan and all the party MNAs also announced resignations from National Assembly and boycotted the election of new PM.

Imran Ismail was of the view that he cannot work under Shehbaz Sharif, a corrupt politician, and has written his resignation which will soon be sent to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi.

It is pertinent to note here that Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman also resigned from his position, soon after PTI chief and former PM Imran Khan announced to resign from National Assembly along with all his party MNAs.

More to follow…

Comments