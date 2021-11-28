Imran Ismail dubs local gov’t amendment bill irresponsible, hurried

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has termed the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2021 approved by the Sindh assembly an act carried out irresponsibly and out of haste, ARY News reported Sunday.

Some Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) and other lawmakers called on me to mull over the outcome of such a bill, said Imran Ismail while talking to media today. It was binding on the Pakisan Peoples Party (PPP) to present the bill in the assembly and to get it approved diligently, he said.

Earlier, the governor also tweeted on the matter saying the bill contradicts article A-140 of the Constitution for it neither include the debate nor did it begin to address the objections raised on it.

سندھ اسمبلی میں پاس ہونے والا بل آئین کے آرٹیکل140-A سے متصادم ہے۔ نہ تجاویز شامل کی گئیں اورنہ ہی ہمیں سناگیا۔ اپوزیشن اراکین اسمبلی ملاقات کرنےوالوں میں PTIکے اراکین صوبائی اسمبلی اسمبلی حلیم عادل شیخ، علی جی جی، بلال غفار، سدرہ عمران، رابستان خان، سعیدآفریدی، ارسلان تاج شامل — Governor Sindh (@GovernorSindh33) November 26, 2021

The governor had taken to Twitter and in a series of tweets said that he reassured the opposition members of doing everything he could do within the authority bestowed upon him.

PTI’s Khurrum Sher Zaman terms Sindh LG bill ‘black law’

Earlier today, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter president, Khurrum Sher Zaman, termed Sindh’s new local government bill ‘black law’.

Khurrum Sher Zaman has strongly criticised the Sindh government for approving the new local government law in a hurried manner. He said that the local government amendment bill was presented by the provincial government without implementing the democratic norms.

The PTI leader alleged that the provincial government had prioritized its interests in the new LG law. He censured that the Sindh government had earlier split Karachi by forming districts and now new towns are being formed to further divide the metropolis.

