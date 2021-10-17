‘Langar Khana established at Governor House following PM’s order’

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Sunday that a langar khana was established at the governor house following the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

While talking to journalists, Governor Imran Ismail said that the holy month of Rabiul Awwal will be celebrated with great religious zeal and fervor.

He said that the Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him gives the message of peace and love and it is needed to spread this message across the globe.

Imran Ismail announced that langar will be continued at the governor house till October 19 and the gate of the governor house is now opened for the public.

He further announced that a Seeratun Nabi PBUH Conference will be organised at the Governor House on October 22 to which ulema, mashaikh and other renowned clerics were invited.

The governor said that all historical buildings were decorated following the orders of the premier.