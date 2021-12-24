Imran Ismail, Hammad Azhar reconcile after Fawad Chaudhry mediates

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Energy Minister Hammad Azhar have reconciled after the mediation of Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry over gas crisis in Sindh, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sindh governor has expressed displeasure over the gas crisis in the province and complained to the Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar.

Sources told ARY News that Fawad Chaudhry has arranged a meeting between the governor and energy minister at his office in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary-general Amir Kiyani was also present.

Imran Ismail has tabled the scarcity of gas in Karachi and demanded an early solution to the problem. He said that gas must be supplied to Karachi people at any cost.

To this, Hammad Azhar replied that the industrial sector in Karachi has gotten a stay order on the suspension of gas supplies to the industrial units in the metropolis. He added that the issues related to low gas pressure were increased due to the stay order.

The energy minister detailed that his ministry has directed Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to make efforts for ending the stay order through its legal team. He assured the Sindh governor of resolving the gas supply issues to Karachi at the earliest.

Fawad Chaudhry urged Imran Ismail and Hammad Azhar to resolve issues in an amicable manner.

Following the mediation of Fawad Chaudhry, the governor and energy minister have reconciled after deciding to increase coordinative efforts for resolving the gas crisis in Sindh.