Imran Ismail released from Karachi jail, likely to quit PTI today

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court in Karachi Saturday ordered the release of former Sindh governor and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail, ARY News reported.

The former Sindh governor was released after a report by the police declared him “innocent”. The court ordered the PTI leader’s release against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Imran Ismail was arrested in the case pertaining to violent protest on Sharea Faisal, which erupted as a result of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9.

According to police sources, Ismail has been released from jail and will hold a press conference shortly in which he will announce parting ways with PTI.

Ali Zaidi quits politics

Expressing his regret over the May 9 mayhem, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi today announced quitting Imran Khan-led PTI and politics.

While announcing his departure from politics, Ali Zaidi condemned the May 9 violence and announced that he is leaving his party positions immediately.

“I have already condemned the May 9 incidents. Whatever happened was wrong, and all those responsible should be brought to justice,” Zaidi said in a video message.

Ali Zaidi further said that he will continue to “work for Pakistan and bring investments from abroad”.