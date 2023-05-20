Imran Ismail sent on two-day physical remand

KARACHI: An Anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Saturday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail to police on two-day physical remand, ARY News reported.

The police produced the former Sindh governor in ATC in a case registered against him with May 9 riots following PTI supremo Imran Khan’s arrest.

During the hearing, the investigating officer told court there are allegations of damaging state property and spreading terror against the accused, urging for a physical remand of the accused to facilitate further investigation into the matter.

Consequently, the court granted a two-day physical remand of Imran Ismail and adjourned the hearing for Monday.

The court also sought a detailed progress report from IO to be presented in the next hearing.

The Sindh Police on Friday arrested former Sindh governor and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail in Karachi.

The PTI leader was taken into custody within the jurisdiction of the Darakhshan Police Station.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police had launched a crackdown against PTI leaders and workers following the ‘violent protests’ held after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust Case.