Imran Khan accuses govt of ‘blocking YouTube’ during Rawalpindi rally

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan accused the government of “blocking YouTube” in the country on Sunday evening to prevent people from listening live to the speech he delivered at the Rawalpindi rally today, ARY News reported.

“The fascist Imported govt sunk to a new low today by banning live coverage of my speeches on TV & then blocking YouTube temporarily during my speech at Liaquat Bagh. All this after continuous intimidation of media persons & taking channels off air earlier,” Khan said on Twitter.

“This is not only a gross violation of freedom of speech but also negatively affects the digital media industry and the livelihoods of many. What they need to understand is that no matter what they do, they cannot suppress the will of the people which is Haqeeqi Azadi,” he added.

Addressing the public gathering at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has vowed not to surrender in the struggle for real independence.

“Only nation can defeat the corrupt people. I will stay on roads until getting the real independence,” he said.

He congratulated the PTI organisers for holding a successful public gathering in a very less time. “Today, a campaign is started in the country that aims to deprive the nation of real independence.”

