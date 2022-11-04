Imran Khan likely to address nation today following gun attack

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is likely to address the nation today (Friday) following the assassination attempt on him, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

As per details, Imran Khan in his expected address to the nation will take the masses into confidence over the Wazirabad gun attack on the PTI rally.

Currently, Imran Khan is hospitalized at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, where his condition is stable after the operation.

Read more: Imran Khan stable after leg surgery at Shaukat Khanum Hospital

Khan underwent surgery at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, to remove bullet fragments after he was shot in the leg at a rally in Punjab’s Wazirabad.

Though the operation was minor but time was needed to ensure the removal of every particle from the leg of the former prime minister, the sources within the hospital were quoted as saying.

The PTI chief underwent CT Scan, X-Rays and other tests at the hospital at night, while a team of doctors led by Dr Faisal Sultan also examined him in the morning again.

Comments