Man owns offshore companies registered at Zaman Park’s address

ISLAMABAD: The owner of two offshore companies registered at a similar address as of Prime Minister Imran Khan has revealed that they were registered by him on a different address and denied any role of the premier in this regard, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a database of the offshore companies, two offshore companies named Hawk Field Limited and Lock Gate Investment were registered at the address of Zaman Park residence of the prime minister, House number 2.

The companies were registered in the name of Fariduddin, who is a resident of Zaman Park and his friend, who is currently in Britain.

Farid Uddin while denying Imran Khan’s role in the offshore companies said that the confusion was created after Zaman Park has three similar addresses, House number 2.

“These companies were registered in 2008,” he said adding that he and Imran Khan hail from similar family backgrounds, Barki, however, they had not met since he assumed charge as prime minister of the country.

SAPM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that the prime minister does not have a Benami account and he had disclosed his offshore company used previously before the court.

“Imran Khan has presented details of his asset before the court,” he said adding that when he asked Imran Khan regarding the current matter, he denied having any relative by the name of Fariduddin.

“Farid Uddin has never met Imran Khan face to face and it may however be possible that they had attended an extended family function,” he said while denying any direct links of the prime minister with the person owning the offshore accounts.

