Coming to Islamabad with full preparation, Imran Khan warns govt

Rahim Yar Khan: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan asked his supporters to prepare for the upcoming real independence march onto Islamabad and warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that he will enter the capital with “full preparations” this time around, ARY News reported.

At the start of his address, the PTI chairman thanked the supporters for turning up in large numbers and waiting for his speech in hot weather.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Imran Khan said that he would soon give a call to his supporters to steer the country out of the quagmire.

“Rana Sanaullah used massive teargas shelling against PTI women and children on March 25 as we were not fully prepared,” he said and added that the minister will not find a place to hide this time around.

He urged PTI members and youth wings to prepare for their party’s upcoming ‘true independence’ march.

Imran Khan also lashed out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over foreign visits amid flood disasters. “In which country, a prime minister pays foreign visits after leaving the nation in difficulties”? he questioned and added that the entire Sindh was submerged but the PPP leader whose govt is ruling Sindh province was making foreign tours.

Imran Khan reiterated that the country will be stuck in a quagmire if the “imported government’s” tenure is prolonged further. He further said that both parties PPP and PML-N had given themselves an NRO and closed down corruption cases worth Rs1,100 billion.

He went on to say that incumbent rulers were planning to disqualify him as they are scared of the people’s power. “They are scared and want to disqualify me,” he added.

Reiterating his demand for free and fair elections, the former premier said that economic stability in the country won’t arrive before political stability.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday announced that the anti-government movement would begin from September 24.

Big screens were installed at Islamabad’s F9 park, Lahore’s Liberty Chowk, Rawalpindi’s Lal Haveli, Shehbaz Town Quetta, Kohinoor Plaza Faisalabad, Chungi Multan, Fawara Chowk Jhang, and Paris Road Sialkot to televise Chairman Imran Khan’s speech.

Since being ousted from power in April this year, Imran has been holding rallies across the country, demanding early and transparent polls.

Comments